There have always been many stakeholders and requirements impacting the quantities and timing of water releases from our reservoirs.
As Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District,
we will always prioritize the water supply to ensure we can fulfill various release requirements and serve our customers.
The Minden Swim Team hosted the first meet of the season on June 3. Re- sults were:
100 Long Free — Riley Strong, 1:56.70, 3rd place; Kinley Strong, 1:59.46, 4th place; Brody Casper, 1:35.85, 1st place
100 Medley Relay — Minden Girls 1, 2:12.28, DQ; Minden Guys 1, 1:55.69, 1st place; Minden Olds, 1:35.27, 1st place
25 Butterfly — Willow Philippi, 0:36.97, EX; Kylee Eckhardt, 0:19.36, 1st place
50 Butterfly — Kennedy Eckhardt, 1:35.50, 2nd place
50 Freestyle — Cozette Sinsel, 0:55.18, 1st place; Tatum Johnson, 1:09.41, 3rd place; Noah Casper, 1:16.48, 1st place; Blakeleigh Harsin, 0:51.45, 2nd place; Riley Strong, 0:52.37, 3rd place; Kinley Strong, 0:54.45, 5th place; Willow Philippi , 0:57.31, 6th place; Amelia Collins, 1:04.20, 7th place; Brody Casper, 0:41.78, 1st place; Liam Collins, 0:59.96, EX
100 Freestyle — Addalea Jordan, 1:57.61, 2nd place; Kennedy Eckhardt, 2:02.33, 3rd place; Clarissa Ramos, 2:27.56, 4th place; Natalie Ramos, 2:56.91, 5th place; Lucas Collins, 1:51.86, 1st place; Dayne Porter, 1:56.33, 2nd place; Ayleigh Porter, 1:36.13, 3rd place
25 Backstroke — Tatum Eckhardt, 0:35.65, 2nd place; Tatum Johnson, 0:40.22, 5th place; Riley
Strong, 0:27.86, 2nd place;
Willow Philippi, 0:28.08, 3rd place; Kinley Strong, 0:31.73, 5th place; Brody Casper, 0:26.12, 2nd place; Liam Collins, 0:41.77, 5th place
50 Backstroke — Cla- rissa Ramos, 1:15.43, 7th place; Natalie Ramos, 1:16.31, 8th place; Dayne Porter, 1:03.56, 3rd place; Wyatt Johnson, 1:27.56, 5th place
25 Breaststroke — Co- zette Sinsel, 0:34.39, 1st place; Tatum Eckhardt,
1:06.50, DQ; Tatum Johnson, 1:10.50, EX; Willow Philippi, 0:30.70, 3rd place; Blake- leigh Harsin, 0:33.38, 4th place; Amelia Collins, 0:35.38, DQ; Brody Casper, 0:29.28, EX; Liam Collins, 0:31.49, 2nd place
50 Breaststroke — Addalea Jordan, 1:22.66, 4th place; Lucas Collins, 1:09.62, DQ; Dayne Porter, 1:22.58, 3rd place; Wy- att Johnson, 1:30.20, DQ; Ayleigh Porter, 1:00.78, 1st place
25 Short Free — Cozette Sinsel, 0:26.31, 2nd place; Tatum Johnson, 0:30.67, 3
rd place; Tatum Eckhardt, 0:34.43, 6th place; Noah Casper, 0:32.65, 4th place; Lo- gan Brown, 0:51.70, 7th place; Blakeleigh Harsin, 0:21.21, 1st place; Amelia Collins, 0:27.28, 4th place; Liam Collins, 0:26.56, 5th place; Kylee Eckhardt, 0:17.07, 1st place
50 Short Free — Addalea Jordan, 0:48.60, 4th place; Kennedy Eckhardt, 0:52.44, 5th place; Clarissa Ramos, 1:06.75, 7th place; Natalie Ramos, 1:25.81, 10th place; Lucas Collins, 0:50.30, 1st place; Dayne Porter, 0:50.47, EX; Wyatt Johnson, 1:03.30, 4th place; Ian Sinsel, 0:31.54, 1st place
100 Individual Medley — Ayleigh Por- ter, 1:57.97, 2nd place
100 Free Relay — Minden Girls 3, 2:05.63, DQ; Minden guys 2, 1:41.47, 2nd place; Minden 1, 1:18.34, 1st place
