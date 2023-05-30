The Minden Post #94 First Bank Juniors (0-1) kicked off their season on May 23 by hosting the Sutton Ju- niors. It was a competitive contest but the Sutton Ju- niors were able to eventually pull away late over our First Bank team by a score of 2-9.
Sutton got out to a two run lead early in the first fol- lowed up by another run in third but the First Bank team were resilient, scoring two runs in the third to make it a 2-3 ballgame. Unfortunately that was the last offensive output for First Bank as they allowed six more runs for the next three innings to end the contest.
Jacob Halvorsen was a standout for the First Bank Juniors with a multi-hit game as well blazing a path on the bases with two stolen bases. The rest of First Bank’s base hits came from Cade Harsin (1-3 w/ 1 run scored), Brett Eckhardt (1-3), Luke Grollmes (1-2).
Jose Cuellar was the pitcher of record. He went three innings and allowed five hits, three runs (two ER), two walks and four strikeouts. Halvorsen relieved for 1.1 in- nings allowing two hits, three runs (one ER). Beau Bon- ifas finished out the action for First Bank, going 1.2 in- nings allowing two hits, three runs (three ER), one walk and three strikeouts.
