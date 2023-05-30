Looking to bounce back from from an opening loss to start the season, the Minden Post #94 First Bank Juniors hosted Loomis Juniors on May 25. First Bank Juniors tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning but unfortu- nately allowed the winning run in the seventh to drop the ballgame 2-3.
First Bank Juniors outhit the Loomis Juniors eight to three with multiple Minden’s players racking in multiple hits. Luke Grollmes (2-4) and Beau Bonifas (2-4 w/ 1 RBI) led the way for Minden in the hits column.
Austin Lutkemeier had the biggest hit of the ballgame in the bottom of the six coming through with a double that eventually led to Lutkemeier tying the game up.
Minden had six stolen bases led by Jacob Halvorsen leaving his mark on the base paths with three stolen bases.
Austin Lutkemeier started the day on the mound with three innings pitched allowing zero hits, two runs (2 ER), five walks and five strikeouts. Logan Clark pitched in relief for four innings allowing three hits, one run (0 ER), one walk and nine strikeouts.
First Bank Juniors end the opening week with a record of 0-2 and will look to bounce back next week on 5/30 at Wood River followed by a home game on 6/2 against Gothenburg.
