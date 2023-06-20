Looking to keep the momentum going, the Minden First Bank Juniors (6-3) emerged victorious over McCook on June 14 by a score of 6-3. With this victory, this brings First Bank Juniors record to 7-3 on season, and winners of their last six of eight.
It was a close game throughout the contest, but a
three run fourth inning proved to be the deciding fac- tor in earning Minden’s victory. McCook got within two runs, with a two run fifth inning but that was the clos- est the comeback got.
Leading the Minden offense with multiple hits in the ball game were P/3B Logan Clark (2-4) and CF Kade Dorzynski (2-3 w/ 2 RBIs). Dorszynski led Minden in stolen bases with three, while Clark picked up two and 2B/P Cade Harsin with one.
Clark was the winning pitcher on the mound for Min- den, going 4.1 innings and allowing three runs (2 ER), two walks and struck out six. Harsin came on in relief of the Juniors for 1.2 innings, and allowed no hits while striking out two.
