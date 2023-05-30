Looking to rebound from an opening season loss earlier in the week, the the Minden Post #94 First Bank Seniors did just that in a major way. Dominating on mound and at the plate, the First Bank Seniors cruised to a 14-0 victory over Loomis Seniors on May 25.
P Ashton Hawkins was phenomenal on the mound all evening, pitching four innings allowing one hit, zero earned runs, zero walks and striking out 10. Establishing ace-like performances like that will be important for Minden’s success this season.
Hawkins’ dominant pitching display was not without the offense playing their part, Minden had a nine run fourth inning that put the game far out of reach. Hawkins, Rylan Holsten,Jose Cuellar, Carter Harsin, Kade Dorsynzski and Jose Ciprian all contributed RBI’s during the inning.
Minden had their way all evening on the base paths with three players having more than one stolen base. Jose Ciprian was a speed demon, leading the way with five stolen bases. Holsten and Harsin had two each, while the total stolen bases as the team came out to a total of 15.
The First Bank Seniors with a dominant bounce back ends their weekend with a record of 1-1 and will look to continue on the winning path with two games next week. The first game will see Minden travel to Wood River on 5/30 at 8 PM and will host Gothenburg Senior Melons on 6/2 at 8 PM.
