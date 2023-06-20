After a brief losing streak, the Minden First Bank Se- niors (3-4) looked to break that trend when they trav- eled to Gothenburg on June 16. Minden’s offense found their swing all game with 10 hits and emerged victori- ous by a score of 11-6.
Minden started off the game down 1-2 through the first two innings but came through with a four run third inning to take the lead. Minden really pulled away by the final inning when they scored five runs. Gothenburg tried a seventh inning rally with four runs but ultimate- ly it was too late.
1B/LFAshtonHawkinshadagreatnightattheplate going 2-4 w/ 2 RBIs and 2 runs while LF/P Rylan Holsten went 1-3 with 2 RBIs. SS/RF Kade Dorsynski, P/1B Ethan Morgan and Hawkins each had a double in the contest.
Morgan was tremendous on the mound for Minden, going six innings and allowing three hits, two runs (0 ER), no walks and struck out nine. Holsten came on to relieve for one inning, and allowed two hits, four runs (0 ER), one walk.
Getting back into the win column was big for the Minden Seniors as they now push their record back to .500 with it being at 4-4 on the year. Minden will look to keep the momentum next week with three games. First game will be on 6/19 against Doniphan, 6/22 against Ravenna and the final game on 6/23 against Wood River.
