With a third win in a row on their mind, Minden First Bank Seniors (3-2) traveled to Holdrege on June 9. De- spite getting an early run in the first, not much was happening for the Minden offense as they dropped the ballgame by a score of 2-10.
First Bank had six hits in the ball game with P/ 1B Carter Harsin and 3B Logan Clark combining for four of those six hits. C Austin Lutkemeier scored the first run of the ball game off a single in the first. Clark and Harsin led the way for Minden in stolen bases, each picking up one in the contest.
Harsin took to the mound for First Bank and went three innings allowing seven hits, six runs (3 ER), four walks and struck out two. 1B/P Ethan Morgan came on for relief for Minden going one inning and allowing three hits, four runs (4 ER), one walks while striking out one.
With the conclusion of games this past weekend, the Minden First Bank Seniors now sit evenly at .500 with a record of 3-3. Minden will host Elwood on 6/13 and McCook First Central Bank on 6/14.
