The Minden Post #94 First Bank Seniors (0-1) hosted their home opener on May 23 against Sutton Seniors at Ollie Bjorklund Field. First Bank competed hard but ulti- mately fell to Sutton Seniors by a score of 1-7.
Sutton kicked off the ball game, with runs scored in the second and third inning to make it an early 2-0 lead. First Bank bounced right on back though in the third inning with a run of their own to make it a 2-1 game. Unfortunately that was the final run scored by our First Bank ballclub as the Sutton Seniors went on to score five more runs to close out the game 1-7.
First Bank had four total hits on the evening with CF Jacob Halvorsen going 1-2, 1B/P Carter Harsin 1-3, C Austin Lutkemeier 1-3, and LF Jose Ciprian 1-3. 3B Rylan Hol- sten was a speed demon on the base paths, racking up three stolen bases off his one walk.
Ethan Morgan kicked off the season on the mound for First Bank with four inning pitched, three hits allowed, 2 runs (zero ER), two walks and three strikeouts. Car- ter Harsin came in for relief for two innings, two hits, two runs (one ER), one walk, and two strikeouts. Closing out the evening on the mound was Kade Dorszynski who pitched one inning and allowed three hits, three runs (2 ER), one walk and two strike- outs.
