Sitting at the .500 in the standings, Minden First Bank Seniors looked to get over that mark by hosting McCook on June 14. Despite a late inning rally of six runs, Minden dropped the contest by a score of 7-15.
Minden started out allowing seven runs in the first two innings before putting a run across the board in the third inning. First Bank started a late game rally and bounced back with six runs in the fifth inning which pushed the score to 7-8. Unfortunately, the comeback ended there as McCook put across seven runs in the fi- nal inning to cruise to a 7-15 victory.
First Bank Seniors made solid contact on the ball all contest and had seven hits. RF/P Ashton Hawkins led the way at the plate with a 3-3 performance along with one run and one RBI.
C Carter Harsin, 3B/SS Logan Clark, CF Rylan Holsten and LF Jose Ciprian all came up with a hit in the contest.
Minden had no issues on the basepaths all game as multiple players came up with multiple stolen bases. Both Harsin (Cade and Carter) brothers picked up three stolen bases, while Ciprian had two, Holsten with two and Dorszynski with two.
Tony Arner was the pitcher on the mound that took the loss. He went 0.1 innings and allowed no hits, five runs (4 ER), four walks and struck out one. Ashton Hawkins had to come on early in relief for 4.2 innings of work, while allowing six hits, three runs (2 ER), two walks and four strikeouts. Dorszynski came on to end the contest going 1.0 innings and allowing five hits, sev- en runs (4 ER), and struck out one.
