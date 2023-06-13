Looking to win five in a row, the Minden First Bank Post (5-2) team traveled to Holdrege on June 9 in a game where Minden’s bats struggled to get anything going losing by a score of 3-11.
Minden was only able to muster four base hits for the contest, and didn’t cross home plate until the fourth in- ning. First Bank committed four errors in the contest.
3B Austin Lutkemeier, C Luke Grollmes, P/SS Logan Clark, 1B Brett Eckhardt had Minden’s four hits in the contest. Cade Harsin contributed one stolen base while Clark had two stolen bases.
ClarktooktothemoundforMindenandwent3.1in- nings while giving up four hits, six runs (4 ER), five walks,
and eight strikeouts. Beau Bonifas came on for relief for one inning allowing two hits, five runs (2 ER), four walks and two strikeouts.
Despite the loss, First Bank (5-3) has won their last five games out of seven and will look to continue their success next week on 6/13 against Elwood Juniors and another game on 6/14 against McCook First Central Bank Juniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.