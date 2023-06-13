In the midst of a hot streak, the Minden First Bank Juniors (5-3) looked to continue that success when they traveled to Ravenna on June 7. Minden scored 14 runs in the first two innings building a comfortable lead and never looking back in a victory by a score of 15-6.
2B Cade Harsin, 1B Brett Eckhardt, LF/CF Jose Cuellar, SS Beau Bonifas, P Kade Dorzynski, and RF Austin Lutkemeier all came through big with RBIs for Minden in the first two innings. Cuellar finished the evening leading First Bank with 3 RBIs. Harsin went 2-2 with 2 RBIs, two runs & two walks.
First Bank Juniors blazed the base paths all evening racking up 12 stolen bases, with Harsin leading the way with three.
Dorzynski started the game on the mound for Minden and went two innings, al- lowing two hits, three runs (1 ER), four walks and struck out one. Harsin came on for relief for three innings and gave up five hits, three runs (1 ER), four walks and struck out two.
