Winners of their last five games out of six, the Minden First Bank Ju- niors(5-3) looked to con- tinue their run of success on June 6 when they host- ed Doniphan Post 300 Juniors. The bats were mak- ing contact all afternoon, racking up three multiple base-hits en route to a dominant 12-2 victory.
Logan Clark was perfect at the plate going 3-3 (1 triple) with one RBI and scored three runs. Jacob Halvorsen was not too far behind his teammate, with a 2-3 performance knocking in two RBIs. Kade Dorzynski (1 triple) plated two runs for Minden on a 1-2 performance and one walk.
Luke Grollmes took to the mound for First Bank, going three innings allowing three hits, two runs (2 ER), two walks, and punching out four batters. Brett Eckhardt came in for relief for one inning, and allowed no hits and two walks along with one strikeout.
