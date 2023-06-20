The weather isn’t the only thing heating up the summer, as the Minden First Bank Junior (7-3) ball team has been on fire all of June. Looking to win their seventh game out of nine games, Minden traveled to Gothenburg on June 16.
The game was really never all that close as Minden emerged victori- ous over Gothenburg by a score of 12-1.
Minden’s offense really broke out in the fifth in- ning where they scored five runs. Brett Eckhardt, Luke Grollmes, Jose Ramirez-Aguilar, Logan Clark and Cade Harsin all had big RBIs during the inning.
The highlight of the evening was the pitching display from Jose Cuel- lar who pitched all seven innings and allowed two hits, one run (0 ER), one walk and struck out eight.
With another dominant game in the book for the Juniors, First Bank (8-3) are now winners of seven of their last nine games, with all the momentum in the world. The juniors are playing on both sides of the game, and will have
three games next week.
The first game will be on 6/19 at home against Doniphan Post 300 Cardinals, the sec- ond will be on 6/23 against Ravenna Juniors 300 and the final of the week will be on 6/23 against Wood River.
