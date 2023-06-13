Looking to get back to .500 record on the season, the First Bank Seniors (2-2) brought all the fire power they needed against Doniphan. Minden bursted out the gate in the first with six runs and never looked back, dominating by a score of 12-2.
1BEthanMorgan delivered a bases clearing triple to open up the first ,racking up three RBIs in the process. A triple wasn’t even the biggest hit of the ball game, as SS Kade Dorsynzski hit a home run as well, knocking in two runs along with scoring three runs himself. C Carter
Minden First Bank Seniors hosted Doniphan-Trumbull on June 6 and cruised to a victory by a score of 12-2. Pictured: (above) Jacob Halvorsen catches a pop up to center. (middle) Cade Harsin tags a runner out trying to steal. (right) Ashton Hawkins rockets a pitch off the mound. (Photos by Phil Serrone)
Harsin went 2-3 with two RBIs as well. P Ashton Hawkins tremendous performance on the mound continued as he threw a complete game going all five innings and only giving up one hit, two runs (1 ER), two walks and striking out three.
