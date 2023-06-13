After plating 29 runs in their last three games, the Minden First Bank Seniors Post 94 (2-2) team looked to continue that offense output against Ravenna on June 7. It took a couple innings to get going but the Minden offensive came through with eight runs in the third and fourth inning, securing a victory by a score of 17-9.
DH/1B Jose Cuellar had a huge day at the plate, going 1-4 in the evening but that one hit was the biggest of the ball game as he slugged a grand slam, and put his RBI total at five on the contest.
RF Austin Lutkemeier stepped up big as well for First Bank, going 3-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and one walk. C Carter Harsin went 3-4 and knocked in two RBIs. Tony Arner was the winning pitcher on the mound for Minden and went 3.2 innings allowing seven runs (2 ER), six walks, two hits and struck out 5. Rylan Holsten came on in relief and went 2 innings allowing two runs (1 ER), one hit, three walks, and struck out three. Ethan Morgan closed out the game for First Bank and went 1.1 innings, al-
lowing one hit, no runs or walks and struck out four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.