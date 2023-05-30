Harold Warp’s Pioneer Village is getting spruced up for the 70th Anniversary Cele- bration on June 10-11 thanks to volunteers from across the country and Canada. Nine- teen members of the group A Year to Volunteer returned to Pioneer Village on May 15 to spend two weeks lending a hand with a number of projects throughout the museum.
The group first visited last May and spent two weeks painting, cleaning, fixing side- walks, repairing the campground, and beginning repair work on the carousel.
“The carousel was a disaster,” Jeff Spencer recalled. “The contractor that came in to look at fixing the roof told the board to bulldoze it, it wasn’t savable. We like chal- lenges. We have a gentleman who is a retired contractor of over 42 years, he can do anything. So with his guidance and knowledge we saved the roof and the contractor that said bulldoze it actually came back and put the shingles on for free. That allowed us to come back and start working on the carousel itself.”
Several members of the group returned in August for another two weeks of vol- unteer work at the Village. During their second visit, the volunteers demolished the carousel leaving only the roof, poles, and metal track. They were anxious to continue the project on this trip.
“It’s been 16 years since it moved and when we got here, the first Monday we were able to get all the gears and everything back in it to where we turned it by hand,” Spencer said.
The group’s goal was to have the carousel running on electricity by their final day on May 26. Nineteen volunteers from A Year to Volunteer from California, Texas, Geor- gia, Florida, Alabama, Minnesota, and Michigan comprised the group volunteering at Pioneer Village May 15-26. Fifteen of the volunteers were part the group who visited in May or August or both while four new volunteers are new to the project.
“The people that have come back multiple times believe 100% that Pioneer Village is a national treasure that deserves to be maintained for generations to come. It’s amazing. We’ve been to museums to museums of different types all over the country and we haven’t seen anything that matched this in one place,” Spencer said.
In addition to repairing the carousel, the group worked on repainting the locomo- tive, laid approximately 2,600 square feet of tile in the main building, and repainted the bandstand and numerous signs on the property.
“With 19 volunteers, we’ll probably be right at 2,000 hours at the end of two weeks. I can’t get these people to stop working,” Spencer said.
The Year to Volunteer members enjoy offering their time and talents to help im- prove what some would call ‘The Smithsonian of the Prairie’. The stories they hear from museum guests about earlier visits and their memories of the treasures at the Village give their efforts meaning and the community is very welcoming.
“It’s exciting and we love being here,” Spencer said. “We enjoy the hospitality of the staff here and the community. People come by to tour the museum and they talk to us about their previous experiences. We love it.”
A second group of volunteers, the Jensen cousins, also supplied their time to im- prove the Village last week. The Jensen cousins are the descendants of T.C. and Clara Jensen, the first managers of Pioneer Village. The family used to gather annually for Christmas at the small manager’s house at Pioneer Village so they all share an attach- ment to the museum.
Although they often spoke of visiting the Village during warmer weather, it wasn’t
Nineteen members from A Year To Volunteer returned to Pioneer Village May 15-26 to continue progress on carousel repairs and more at the museum. Pictured: One of the volunteers, a master electrician from California, works on wiring the carousel at Pioneer Village. (Photo by Carrie Conner)
until an aunt’s memorial service in August that they solidified their plans. They de- cided to have a cousin reunion and originally thought to visit the beach. After seeing posts about all the volunteer work going on at Pioneer Village, they decided to move their reunion in order to volunteer themselves.
Cousins from California, Canada, Vermont, Massachusetts, Mississippi, and Lincoln, Nebraska spent two days painting, cleaning, replacing light bulbs, and doing other small projects throughout the Village and enjoyed their evenings together reminiscing about the past. They noted that even visiting the museum every year for most of their lives, they are still finding new things in the collection and they have enjoyed the process of watching and helping the Village come back to life.
Pioneer Village Director William Ascarza said, “Volunteers play an integral role in making the museum’s activities and operations a success, including educational pro- grams, outreach, exhibits, and collections projects. The skilled work being performed by our dedicated volunteer organizations will have a long-standing, positive impact on Pioneer Village for years to come. Examples of the incredible volunteer work in- clude restoration of an early American Steam Carousel, 1889 locomotive, and a 1950s era diner among many other projects such as improving museum signage, updating flooring tile and improving museum lighting.”
There are plenty more opportunities to volunteer as an individual or a group at Pioneer Village. For more information or to sign up email volunteers@pioneervillage. com and follow Harold Warp Pioneer Village on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.