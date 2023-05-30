Jensen Memorial Library will hold its annual Used Book Sale June 8-10.
The sale will be open during the library’s regular busi- ness hours - Thursday, June 8, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, June 9, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will include items inside and outside on the east side of the building (weather permitting). Attendees are asked to enter through the northeast en- trance to access indoor sale items.
“There should be something for everyone among the hundreds of books to be available,” Library Director Janene Hill said. “We make sure every item is in accept- able condition and ready for a new home.”
“Thanks to generous donations along with some purging of our own collection, the sale will include a great selection of fiction and nonfiction for youth and adults,” Hill said.
The sale is free-will donation with posted suggested donations. Boxes and bags will be available to assist shoppers in carrying out their selections. All proceeds go toward events and classes at Jensen Memorial Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.