MINDEN - Nebraska
farmers have a long histo-
ry of developing tools and
technologies that help
them plant, irrigate and
harvest crops more effi-
ciently. That’s good for sustainability and allows them to produce more per acre with less manual labor.
Those achievements are in stark contrast to methods used by subsistence farmers around the world, includ- ing in Nigeria on Africa’s west coast. Farmers there - mostly women - bend over as they lift the soil using a tool resembling a corn knife with a pointed tip and drop two to three corn seeds into each hole.
A project involving Rotary members in Minden, other parts of Nebraska, Oklahoma and Nigeria, and a former Oklahoma State University graduate student recently gave a simple tool to a few Nigerian farmers to make planting safer and easier.
The two key players were Minden farmer Kevin Raun and his cousin Bill, a Minden native who was a soil sci- entist, professor and Sitlington Chair of Agriculture at OSU.
Working with agricultural engineers, Bill developed a hand planter that allows farmers to plant one seed at time while walking through a field. It also can be used for targeted, less-wasteful fertilizer applications.
“I think they tweaked on this for about 15 years,” Kev- in Raun said, referring to Bill and his tool development partners.
Kevin first saw the hand planter in 2017 when he vis- ited OSU. As incoming president of the Minden Rota- ry Club, he saw an opportunity for a project involving Minden and other clubs in the district covering all of Nebraska from Grand Island west.
“We put Rotary together with Bill,” Kevin said. That included successfully applying for a Global Grant from
the Rotary Foundation to help with transportation, hotels, meals and other costs to provide approximately two dozen hand planters, seed, fertilizer and related equip- ment to Nigerian farmers.
Funds also were provided by Rotary clubs in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Italy and the Nigerian capital, Abuja.
The target area was Waasa, approximately 20 miles outside of Abuja, where inter- nally displaced people from different parts of Nigeria have been resettled.
TRIP DELAYED
The trip originally was planned for two weeks in March 2020 with four vocational training team members, including Kevin. Hand planters had been shipped, with some for farmers and some as templates so Nigerian entrepreneurs could manufacture more.
Also part of the project was monitoring and data collection to determine how use of hand planters impact yields, soil health, pollution from overuse of fertilizer and human health, by no longer needing to directly handle treated seeds and fertilizer.
And then the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Two or three days before going, they closed the country down,” Kevin said about the sudden postponement of the 2020 trip to Nigeria.
Three years later, in April, he was one of only two trainers in Nigeria for one week. The other was Fikayo Oyebiyi, a native of Nigeria who had been an OSU grad student and now is an Oklahoma-based scientist with a doctorate degree.
The week-only timing was due in part to Kevin’s need to get home for planting season.
Also, high inflation, especially in Nigeria, raised costs that included seeds and fertil- izer purchased locally just before he arrived. “We were trying to extend the budget,” he said, “especially for the host (Rotary) club in Abuja.”
Nigerian farmers getting the hand planters grow corn as human food. “The project was to introduce them to the corn hand planter to ease their labor,” Kevin said.
Twenty hand planters were distributed for sharing by 50 farm families.
Other crops also can be planted one seed at a time with the tool, including peanuts and cowpeas (like black-eyed peas), and it can be used to apply fertilizer as a side dress with one stroke by every plant.
Training time in April was limited to one day at a demonstration plot where farmers learned to assemble the tool’s 10 parts. “That also included lessons on using nitrogen fertilizer. How do you teach all that in a day?” Kevin said.
Plans for hand planter manufacturing by Nigerian companies and for follow-up studies are under supervision by the local Rotary Club.
FUTURE PROJECTS
The biggest blow to future projects came on July 25, 2021, when Bill Raun died of complications from brain surgery.
“My original thought was that if we had a successful, more efficient project because so much of the work had been done, we could go to other parts of the world,” Kevin said. But that also depended on Bill’s contacts with his former OSU graduate students and other agronomists around the world.
The many years Bill spent in other countries as a child and later as a soil scientist inspired him to help develop the hand planter. His family lived in Mexico and Colum- bia when he was a child.
Bill attended his senior year of high school in Stillwater, Okla., and then went to OSU for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He earned a doctorate degree in agronomy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He then was a regional maize agronomist in Guatemala and Mexico, before return- ing to OSU to teach and work on projects with graduate students from the United States, Mexico, Kenya, Nigeria and China.
Moving forward without Bill will be very hard, Kevin acknowledged.
“It’s stressful to do it, because doing an international project is out of my realm of expertise,” he added. “We’d have to generate enough interest by a bigger training team to do it again.”
