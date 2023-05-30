With great sadness we share that Robert “Bob” Norton passed away on April 27, 2023, just two days before his 88th birthday.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jes- sie and Roy Norton, and four older sisters, Darlene, Betty, Joan, and Clara, all from Falls City.
He is survived by wife, Mary, daughters, Jane Norton and Sarah Meyer (Geoff), and stepdaughters, Betsy Hock (Jesse) and Nancy Wissink (Orval). Bob had 10 grandchil- dren: Alexandra, Elizabeth, Emma, Faith Ann, Lilly, Joey, Molly, Jamie, Brad, and Emily. Bob also had several great grandchildren. Bob adored all of his nieces and nephews and in the past few years he especially enjoyed going to Husker football games with nephews Ron Elliott and Terry Kermoade, and his longtime friend Dave Schley.
Bob graduated from Falls City High School and went on to Peru State College to play basketball and graduate with a business and education degree. He spent time in the Army Reserves and taught high school business classes in Nebraska City before becoming a principal in Rapid City, South Dakota, Ord, and Minden where he kept a watchful eye over Jane and Sarah who graduated from Minden High School.
When Bob first retired he moved to Texas to operate several Godfather’s pizza restaurants. Bob also loved cars and worked in sales for Branker Buick for several years. Bob unretired to become the Superintendent of Sterling and then worked as Superintendent overseeing the merger of the Diller and Odell school districts.
Bob finally retired in 2003. Bob loved his family, his friends, his dogs and he enjoyed riding and training horses and judging horse shows during his retirement years.
Services were held on May 26, 2023 at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel at 4300 “O” St., Lincoln. Reception fol- lowed.
