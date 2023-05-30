West Hartford, CT resi- dent Mike Horan, 78, died May 17, 2023 after compli- cations from a fall.
Michael was born March 14, 1945 in Heartwell, NE to Maurice and Mary Vir- ginia (Hoban) Horan and raised on the family farm near Heartwell. After at- tending Heartwell Grade School, he graduated from Minden High School in Minden, NE in 1963 and
from St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, KS in 1967. After Michael served two years in the Army, he moved to New York City where he worked for Equitable Insurance. He married Eileen Collins on Aug. 28, 1970 in New York where his daughter, Jennifer, was born. The family moved to West Hartford in 1991. He retired in 2006.
He is survived by his wife Eileen of West Hartford, daughter Jennifer and her husband Ilyas Karakoc and granddaughters Caitlin and Maeve of Cumberland, RI, brother Brian Horan of Minden, NE and sisters Virginia Berney of Bluffton, SC, Susan Nave of Omaha, NE and Becky Willis of Eaton, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Pat Horan and sister Maureen.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to request do- nations be made to the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) https://secure.everyaction.com/uEXr_TqeB- kqmQMlvi7itXg2 Autistic Self Advocacy Network PO Box 66122 Washington, DC 20035 donations@autisti- cadvocacy.org
Calling hours and funeral Mass were held in Connecti- cut on the 21rst and 22nd of May. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome. com
