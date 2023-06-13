Mark Johnson, 68, for- mer rural Upland resident, passed away on Mon- day, June 5, 2023 at CHI Health - Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Me- morial services were held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Inurnment was held following the service at Upland Cemetery. Me- morials in Mark’s honor are kindly suggested to
Mosaic in Holdrege. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Richard Mark Johnson was born on January 21, 1955 in Minden to Richard M. and Gertrude H. (Schielke) John- son. He was raised on the family farm northwest of Up- land before moving to Franklin and later to Holdrege.
He worked for several years in Ragan, NE helping assemble window products. Mark enjoyed spending holidays and weekends with his brother Dennis, whom he was very fond of. He will be most remembered for his willingness to go anywhere and do anything with Dennis. Although communication was hard for Mark, he had a special way of letting you know exactly what his thoughts were.
Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Dennis Johnson of rural Upland; special friends, Aman- da Johnson of Franklin and Trixie (Randy) Swearingen of Holdrege; nieces and nephews, Dakota Norton, Creed Johnson and friend Crystal Brownell, Wade (Sheila) Johnson, Katie Johnson, Joyce (Pat) Gardner and Mary (Terry) Luberda; nephew, Rick Johnson and friend Della Burritt; great-nieces and nephews, Alikaid Norton, Ford, Lincoln, and Shelby Johnson, and Ayden Schmidt; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, half-broth- ers, Larry Dirks and Gene (Janice) Johnson.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
