Louis “Louie” Martinez, 78, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Good Samaritan Soci- ety - St. Luke’s in Kearney. Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with PMA Julie
Schmidt officiating. The service was live streamed to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page. Interment was held following the service at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation was held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Louie’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Louis Martinez was born March 10, 1945, in Divine, Texas to Pablo and Dolorez (Perez) Martinez. He grew up in various towns before settling in Axtell, Nebraska.
He was united in marriage to Judy Nollett and had three children: Steven, Ronnie and Laurie. He later mar- ried Cathy Smith and had two daughters: Chanda and Miranda.
He made his home in Minden, NE where he was em- ployed at the Minden Beef Plant and later retired from Gibbon Pack.
Before moving to St. Luke’s in Kearney, he lived at East View Court in Minden and enjoyed morning coffee, visits, and potlucks(poplucks). He made a lot of friends while at EVC. He loved going to car shows and Cruise Nite but especially working on and restoring cars with Samuel and Marion. He could also be found buying trea- sures at garage sales, watching wrestling, Husker foot- ball, western movies and listening to music.
Those left to cherish his memory include sons, Ste- ven Martinez of Norfolk, NE, Ronnie Martinez and wife Kathy of Elkhart, IN; daughters, Laurie Martinez and wife Laurie of Grand Island, NE, Miranda Roper and husband Shane of Minden, NE, and Chanda Martinez and husband John Crandall of Minden, NE; father, Pablo Martinez of Minden, NE, eleven grandchildren and four- teen great-grandchildren; sisters, Dee Hansen, Mary Fonceca (Gabe), Dorothy Martinez, Birdie Lopez, Rosa Luevano, Margaret Martinez, and Eloisa Cisneros (Mar- ion); brothers, John Martinez (Tracie), George Martinez (Laura), and Lupe Martinez (Carrie); along with a host of extended relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Ray- mond; mother, Dolorez Martinez; wife, Cathy Martinez; brother, Pete Martinez; in-laws, Dale Smith, and Mary and Wayne Beinke.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
