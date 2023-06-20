JoAnn C. (Meyer) Kottmeyer was born August 2,1940 in Minden, Ne-braska to Martha (Hu-bert) Meyer (1912 - 2004) and John W. Meyer (1910 - 2011). To this union two children were born, Rog-er H. (1938- ) and JoAnn. JoAnn was baptized, con-firmed, and married at Fredericksburg Lutheran Church near Minden, Ne-braska. She attended 1st grade at Minden Public School, 2nd grade at District 44 rural school, and grades 3 - 12 at Upland Public Schools. JoAnn graduated high school in 1958 as the Valedictori-an of her class.JoAnn’s childhood was very formative as she lived on the family farm and learned homemaking skills. She helped Martha in gardening, collecting the eggs, feeding the chickens, canning, washing clothes with a wringer washer, and learning to sew. Later, she began helping John and Roger in the fields on “her” tractor. JoAnn often spoke about her role in setting siphon tubes to irrigate the crops and going out to the fingered pasture to bring in the cows. JoAnn was active in 4-H where she showed dairy cows, competed in homemaking projects and sewing of all kinds. She was active in church, Luther League, volleyball, cheerleading, and various school ac-tivities.After high school graduation, JoAnn attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she majored in Home Economics Education. She was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and always had very fond mem-ories of her time in the KD house. While at UNL, JoAnn met Fredrick Kottmeyer at the University Lutheran Stu-dent Center.JoAnn and Fred were married on June 16, 1963 at, Fredericksburg Lutheran Church. To this union two sons were born, Jared Kottmeyer of Broken Bow, and Evan Kottmeyer of Lincoln. She enjoyed being a mother and watching her kids grow and participating in their child-hood activities. Evan and his wife Jessica gave JoAnn three granddaughters, Kendra, Kera, and Kenly Jo. JoAnn loved her granddaughters, and used her home economics skills to make many special occasion dress-es for them when they were little. The family always enjoyed a yearly vacation, but especially loved visiting places in Nebraska.Following UNL graduation in January 1963, JoAnn be-gan her teaching career in secondary vocational home economics and general sciences. During her years as a teacher, she taught at North Loup Scotia, Utica Public, Callaway, and Broken Bow. After her professional teach-ing career and raising her sons, she went to work with Fred at the dental practice until his retirement in 2005.JoAnn was very active in the Broken Bow community for many years. She was involved in the American As-sociation of University Women (AAUW) and the Custer County Home Extension Club which later became her “lunch bunch”. JoAnn was also the Church Education Superintendent, president of the Vocational Homemak-ing Teachers Association and represented Nebraska at the 1968 national convention. JoAnn also represented Nebraska in the Lutheran Brotherhood organization as state president for several terms. While involved with Lutheran Brotherhood, they completed many service projects across the region while sharing God's love and the gospel.JoAnn loved The Lord, teaching people, and sharing her God given talents with them. Her later years were devoted to her family. When Fred passed in 2011, she focused on her home and being a companion to Jared who was there as her helper and caregiver. JoAnn was a devoted and faithful wife and mother who did so much for her family. She loved and cared for her husband and sons and honored her parents throughout their lives.JoAnn was called to her heavenly home on June 16, 2023 at the age of 82 years, 10 months, and 14 days. Victory is hers as she awaits Resurrection Day with the return of our Risen Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.JoAnn is survived by her brother and lifelong friend, Roger (Betty) Meyer of Utica, NE. Son Jared Kottmey-er of Broken Bow, NE. Son Evan (Jessica) Kottmeyer of Lincoln, NE, and granddaughters Kendra Kottmeyer of Kansas City, MO, Kera (Peyton) Renard of South Royal-ton, VT, and Kenly Kottmeyer of Lincoln, NE, and you - a special relative or friend.Services will be held on Friday June 23rd - 3:00pm at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church - 741 S 9th, Bro-ken Bow, NE, with a committal service on Saturday June 24th - 11:00 am at Salem Lutheran Church 944 HWY 14, Superior, NE.The family has designated memorials to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, Fredericksburg Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, and Salem Lutheran Cemetery Fund
Latest News
- Minden Swim Team Kearney Invite Results
- Rural Revival
- Meet & Greet New City Administrator
- Minden FBLA Headed to Atlanta for Nationals
- Three Whippets to Compete at FCCLA National Conference
- MPS School Board Gathering Elementary Building Project Feedback
- Phelps County Commissioners Oppose CNPPID Merger
- Upgrading Guest Experience with MOH 2.0 Fundraiser
Most Popular
Articles
- Gothenburg to Host Ceremony Welcoming $750 Million Business to the Community
- Council Approves Licensed Operator
- Visit the Minden Swimming Pool for Fun Ways to Cool Down this Summer
- B & R Stores Announces Acquisition of Mason's Market
- Local High School Musicians Participate in 28th Annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band
- Meet & Greet New City Administrator
- Gary E. Nielsen
- Commissioners Discuss Dome Repairs
- Potter's Wheel
- New Minden Chamber of Commerce Website is Now Live
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.