Gary E. Nielsen, 80, of rural Minden, passed away suddenly following a lawn mower accident on Sunday, June 4, 2023 while doing what he loved - taking care of the farm. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Gary’s honor are kindly suggested to the Minden Volunteer Fire
Department. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.
Gary Edwin Nielsen was born on May 24, 1943 in Min- den, NE to Charles E. and Marilyn M. (Seger) Nielsen. He grew up in the Minden area and attended school at Up- land and Minden Public Schools, as well as attending a couple of years at Dana College. Gary was a member of Fredericksburg Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. Gary also gave his time and was a proud former member of the Kearney County Fair Board.
He was united in marriage to Mary K. Warren on July 20, 1963 in Elkhorn, NE, and to this union 5 children were born: Kay, Kevin, Kurt, Kim, and Kent. The family made their home near Minden, where they have continued to farm for the past 54 years. He enjoyed sharing his love of fishing with his family, and many fond memo- ries were made fishing off the rocks at Harlan County Reservoir.
He was the gentlest of souls, ever present with an encouraging smile and soft-spoken words of advice; the kind you only meet once in a lifetime. He taught us how to love your family endlessly, work hard for what you want, and to stop and appreciate the littlest things. From the wild plums to the tiny pieces of flint he would find while laying out irrigation pipe...he noticed those little details that most of us would walk right by. Gary was always supportive of his family through all their adventures and accomplishments.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary of Minden; sons, Kevin (Sabrina) of Oxford, Kurt (Stephanie) of Norton, KS, and Kent (Holly) of Camp- bell; daughters, Kay (Rusty) Holt of Lincoln, and Kim (Karl) Quandt of Grand Island; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; brother, Terry (Sandy) Nielsen; sister, Sharie (Andy) Hubert; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in- law, Charles and Beulah Warren, and brothers-in-law, Ray and Jay Warren.
