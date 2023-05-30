The Minden Chamber of Commerce will serve breakfast to the drivers and passen- gers of more than 450 classic cars during the Nebraska Rod & Custom Association 2023 Tour Nebraska. The tour will stop in Minden for breakfast on Saturday, June 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. Cars in the tour will come in two waves to divide up traffic. Businesses are invited to be open during this time to allow the visitors an opportunity to shop and enjoy our community.
Tour Nebraska is a unique “driving event” covering 500 miles in two days. This is not a car show, and there are no trophies - organizers believe everyone who participates is a winner. It is always held on the first weekend in June. It is open to all 4 wheel vehicles - 30 years old or older. The event has been held for 28 years and the record for participants stands at 484 in 2017 when the tour started in York. An entry limit is set based upon the accommodations arranged for in the various towns the tour will be stopping in. For the past number of years they have reached that limit and un- fortunately had to cut off registration early. Tour Nebraska is a NRCA members only event, however, non-members are encouraged to join the association and participate.
Tour Nebraska is a great value - only $30 and you get one high quality T-shirt - ad- ditional shirts are $15 (XXXL is $18) and they also produce a DVD of the event for $12. Proceeds from the DVD help support their scholarship fund for Nebraska community college students in an automotive or auto collision curriculum.
They refer to it as an “adventure” rather than a trip and most likely you will go to places that you would not have seen otherwise. The first day starts in their host city at 6:30 a.m. with a driver’s meeting to get any last minute instructions. For safety reasons, they break the tour into two groups. Each group has at least two tour lead- ers and the groups are separated by about 15 minutes. Breaks and receptions are scheduled in communities each morning. They also have a noon break and a catered lunch for those who are interested. Generally, they will travel close to 200 miles in the morning up to the lunch stop and then roughly 100 miles back to their host city by about 3:30 p.m.
The host city changes each year and they try to work closely with host clubs to provide for local needs. On Saturday evening they have a party. Each year they have a party theme. Since they will be getting up early on Sunday, they shut their party down early at 10:30 p.m.
Sunday finds them assembling again at 6:30 a.m. and during a short program they say goodbye to their host city and club. Then at 7:00 a.m. they are off on another 300 mile adventure that will end with a final reception.
The 2023 tour will begin on Saturday, June 3 in Kearney and follow a route through or near Riverdale, Amherst, Miller, Elm Creek, Holdrege, Funk, and Axtell before stop- ping in Minden for breakfast. The tour continues through or near Norman, Holstein, Roseland, Ayr, Blue Hill, and Lawrence before a stop in Davenport for lunch. The final leg of the tour on Saturday will take participants through or near Ayr, Alda, Cairo, and Ravenna before ending in Kearney. On Sunday, June 4, the tour will leave from Kear- ney following a route through or near Riverdale, Amherst, Miller, Ansley, Westerville, and Arcadia before stopping in North Loup for breakfast. The tour continues through or near Elba, Farwell, Ashton, Rockville, Hazard, and Pleasanton before ending back in Kearney.
Check out Tour Nebraska on Facebook for tour maps.
