With the weather heating up, the Minden Swimming Pool has several ways to help residents cool down.
The pool has new heaters and pipes this year to keep the water clear and at the ideal temperature for a re- freshing dip. The pool is open daily from 1:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. during holidays. Daily ad- mission is $4 per person ages 3 and over. Season passes are available: $110 for families, $60 for individuals, $35 for caregivers, and $25 for Health Passes. All pool pa- trons must have completed a form acknowledging Min- den pool rules and regulations before entering the pool. The form can be found on the City of Minden website mindennebraska.org.
Lunch Laps are held daily from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Admission is $1 per day. Water Aerobics are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Ad- mission is $2 per class.
Spots are still open for American Red Cross Swimming Lessons. Classes for Levels 1-7 (ages 5+) will be held June 26-30. Pre-K (ages 2-4) classes will be held June 26-28. Class sizes are limited, please sign up on the city website at mindennebraska.org. Please be advised that goggles are not permitted during swim lessons , participants must be able to enter and exit on their own, and partic- ipants must be able to listen and follow directions.
Private swimming lessons will also be offered by City lifeguards. The cost is $50 payable to the City of Minden for five lessons of 30 minutes each. Swimmers must pay pool admission or present pool pass for each lesson.
The baby pool has been reopened this summer. Con- cessions will be available for purchase including water, popsicles, and ice cream treats.
Follow City of Minden Swimming Pool on Facebook for swimming pool updates and events. Check out the City of Minden website for swimming pool forms, rules and regulations, and to sign up to receive text or email alerts when the pool will be closed or closes early.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.