The Minden Opera House Board of Directors and the Kearney County Community Foundation are working on a fantastic project for their 23rd year. In looking at what other hospitality venues around the area have to offer, it has become obvious that MOH has fallen behind in two areas:
• Most event venues offer free public Wi-Fi to their guests. The Minden Opera House hosts wed- ding receptions, graduation receptions and other social activities where guests often want to post pictures or videos of the event. They also host business meetings where participants need inter- net access. Public Wi-Fi has become the industry standard and MOH needs to keep up with the times or risk losing customers.
· Thanks to technological advances, many venues that do public arts performances (plays, dances, concerts) are able to provide advanced hearing enhancement for those with hearing aid devices. While MOH has a hearing assistance system, it is not compatible with much of the current technol- ogy. They want their programming to be enjoyed by ALL of their guests, so it is time to update this equipment!
MOH 2.0 is a fun event that they are putting together to help raise funds to achieve these up- grades. Join the fun June 24 for a fantastic evening with food by Mom & Dad’s BBQ, a live auction with NTV Meteorlogist Tim Reith and music by South of Center featuring former Mindenite Tim Burke. Cocktails begin at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now. Sponsored tables, in- cluding a logo centerpiece and eight drink tickets, must be purchased through the office for $500. Reserved tables are available through the office for $400. Individual tickets, general admission only, no reserved seating, for $50 each can be purchased online or through the office. Concert only tickets will be available at the door for $20 each. The band begins at 8L30 p.m.
If you would just like to donate to the project without attending MOH 2.0, click DONATE on the MOH website at mindenoperahouse.com, stop by the office with a credit card, or mail a check to P.O. Box 1, Minden, NE 68959. Please be sure to desig- nate MOH 2.0 so they know where you would like your gift applied.
