Three students will be representing Minden Public Schools at the 2023 FCCLA National Leadership Confer- ence in Denver, Colorado July 2-6.
The team of Cadence Shrader and Addison Klabunde was State Champion in the “Chapter Service Project” event at the Nebraska State Leadership Conference in April. The focus of their project was teacher appreci- ation. They made Christmas cookies for every teacher and staff member at Minden Public Schools, and deliv- ered them with notes of appreciation. They also hosted a teacher appreciation breakfast during 2nd semester at the high school. Finally, they put together a school supply drive to help teachers at all three MPS schools. Their efforts were very much appreciated.
Carmin Gramke was also the State Champion in her event, Fashion Design. For her project, Carmin devel- oped a line of four designs for her company, which she called “Built 4 You.” She had to research her target de- mographics and learned a lot about the fashion indus- try. Finally, she developed a pattern and constructed one of her original designs, a sundress from her “Built 4 Spring” line. The results were stunning!
Cadence Shrader will also be representing Nebraska as a newly elected member of the Nebraska State Peer Officer Team (SPOT). To earn a position on this State Officer team, Cadence had to: 1) complete an extensive written application; 2) take a written exam; 3) give a presentation about the importance of family; and 4) complete a formal interview. She will be serving as the Vice President of Public Relations on the Family Leader Team.
