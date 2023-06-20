The Minden Public Schools Board of Education held its regular monthly board meeting on June 12. The meeting began with a look at the consent agenda.
During a review of the bills and claims, the board dis- cussed transportation. The district ordered two vans two years ago and they still are not ready for delivery. The district has canceled the order and is looking at pur- chasing non-CDL minibuses instead. This option could offer additional transportation efficiencies for activities or routes.
While on the topic of buses, the board was informed longer stop arms have been ordered for the district’s buses. The stop arm extensions will help with safety. After the discussion, the board approved the consent agenda including minutes from the May 8 meeting, fi- nancial reports, and expenditures and claims for pay- ment.
A summary of changes to the certified and classi- fied employee handbooks was presented to the board. Changes in the law will require additional updates to
both handbooks. A final copy of the handbooks will be presented to the board for consideration in July.
In his report to the board, Superintendent Jim Widdi- field shared that an elementary building project feed- back survey was sent out to parents and the communi- ty via social media the week before. Reminders will be sent out encouraging residents to complete the survey by June 22. Data from the survey will be used to help the board determine how to proceed with this matter.
The board took action on two agenda items that are addressed annually. First the board approved a motion to authorize Widdifield as the representative of Minden Public Schools to sign claims and forms for all federal programs for the 2023-24 school year. The board also authorized and directed the superintendent or his des- ignee to dispose of all obsolete furniture, books, mate- rials, and equipment in the most favorable manner to the district in accordance with all laws, rules, and regu- lations pertaining to such disposition. With all business completed, the board adjourned.
