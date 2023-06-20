The City of Minden will host a Business After Hours event on Thursday, June 22 at Minden Opera House be- ginning at 5:00 p.m. The event is a chance for the com- munity to enjoy refreshments, network, and meet new City Administrator Michael Krings.
Originally from Humphrey, Krings and his family have spent the past 19 years making their home in Hastings. With a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska and a Master’s Degree in Education Administration, City Administrator wasn’t his original career path.
“I was in more of a recreation base before,” Krings said. “I happened upon city government as an elected official and then got involved in economic development.”
Krings served as the Recreation Superintendent for the City of Hastings for a short time before taking on the role of Executive Director at the Hastings YMCA for eight years. He served a short stint in medical practice management and for the past five years served as the Director of Economic Development. His education and varied experience are serving him well as he settles into his new role in Minden.
“There is a lot of what I’m dealing with here that is pretty familiar and then some of it that I have to get ramped up on. Both as an elected official and in eco- nomic development, I’ve built a lot of relationships in the industry from the State of Nebraska to other mu- nicipalities,” Krings said.
Growing up in a smaller community and just two years away from having an empty nest, Krings and his wife, Jennifer, were ready to make a change and find a new opportunity when he learned about the City Ad- ministrator position in Minden.
“We were trying to find a place we would feel com- fortable with and be happy in at that point yet we still wanted something not too far away,” Krings explained. “It was an opportunity to find a great smaller commu- nity that we really enjoyed and not disrupt our worlds entirely so it was a nice fit that way.”
The Minden City Council approved a City Administrator contract with Krings during their May 15 regular meeting and he began his du- ties on May 29. Although Mayor Larry Evans and many other City employees had been taking care of day-to-day operations during the six month vacancy of the position, several projects were put on hold. Krings is now working to get everything running again while also trying to get a better understanding of the community.
“One of the things I took pride in in the 19 years at Hastings is we spent a lot of time really digging our roots in deep, really building relationships, understanding the community, and understanding the organizations because all communities are differ- ent. I’m a big believer in building those relationships so I want to get out in front of as many people as I can, as many organizations as I can, and making sure they under- stand that our role as a City is to support not only the citizens, but the businesses, the organizations, and the institutions that are here. Anything we can do to help them be successful ultimately helps the community,” Krings said.
One of his main goals as City Administrator is to help grow the community. Krings plans to use the strengths the community already has in order to grow it the right way. One such strength is Minden’s role as a bedroom community.
“The community where they call home is their community, not necessarily the com- munity they work in. I think we need to play on that and take advantage of the fact that people want to live here even if they don’t necessarily work here,” Krings said. “We already know they like the small town, low crime, great school system, great healthcare for a community our size, but what else is it that would make people want to stay here even if they don’t have their jobs here and what else can we provide for them?”
Jobs, amenities, and housing are at the center of community growth.
“With my background in economic development, I want to help bring that new industry to town for great paying jobs for more people to come here,” Krings said. “I think housing is an issue as it is everywhere, but I love that Minden’s already getting in front of that as much as they can with trying to promote more housing develop- ment.”
A vibrant and active downtown is a sure sign of a thriving community. Krings played a part in revitalizing the downtown district in Hastings in recent years and he is excit- ed to do the same for Minden.
“I see so much potential in this community with the town square and the business district and bringing that back to the focal point of the community. It’s been fun in Hastings to be a part of the growth of that downtown district and I think Minden has every bit of potential to be in something similar for this size of communi- ty,” Krings said.
Krings and his family are excited to be a part of the Minden community and look forward to get- ting to know their neigh- bors. Stop by Minden Op- era House on June 22 at 5:00 p.m. to meet the new City Administrator and help welcome him and his family to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.