The Kearney County Health Services Foundation Golf Tournament was held on June 9, 2023 at the Minden Country Club. This year marked the 19th Annual Kear- ney County Health Services Fund Golf Tournament.
Richard Jacobsen of Minden scored a Hole-In-One on hole number four. With this prize, Richard won Omaha Steaks for one year.
While this golf tournament has been held for going on 19 years, Richard is the first one to achieve the Hole- In-One prize. The event has generated several oppor- tunities for Kearney County Health Services to utilize proceeds for technology and facility improvements necessary to best serve the patients of Kearney Coun- ty through the Kearney County Health Services Medical Fund Committee.
Congratulations, Richard! Big thanks to First Bank & Trust in Minden, as they were the sponsor of this year’s Hole-In-One challenge! We would also like to thank all other sponsors, participants, and the Minden Country Club staff for making this event happen!
Your support is much appreciated!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.