Mayor Larry Evans announced during the June 5 regu- lar meeting of the Minden City Council that the City will host a Business After Hours event on June 22 at 5:00 p.m. at the Minden Opera House. The event will serve as an opportunity for the community to get to know new City Administrator Michael Krings.
Moving onto action items, the council considered the Tri-Basin NRD multi-jurisdiction hazard mitigation plan update. Tri-Basin NRD has collaborated with JEO Consult- ing Group to update their Hazard Mitigation Plan which must be updated every five years. The City of Minden is one entity among many counties, communities, schools, fire districts, and other jurisdictions included in the plan- ning area. The council approved Resolution 1765 adopting the Tri-Basin NRD multi-jurisdiction hazard mitigation plan update in its entirety.
The council reviewed the order of condemnation for the building on the southwest corner of 4th Street and Colo- rado Avenue. Owners John and Shelley Biever and their contractor, Dana Hansen, provided a progress report. The east wall of the addition is tied into the main building which will likely delay demolition. The Bievers asked the board to extend the June 30 demolition deadline. Evans, Krings, and Hansen would meet with another contractor about the demolition the next day. No action was taken. The condemnation order will be addressed again at the June 19 regular meeting.
In 2011, the court vacated the City’s decision to declare seventeen parcels to be nuisance and remanded the ac- tions to the City for a new hearing. Due to an oversight, the nuisance orders were never officially rescinded. Hav- ing taken action at their
previous meeting to re- scind nine of the nuisanc- es, the council continued during the June 5 meeting individually approving Resolutions 1766-1773 to rescind the nuisance on the remaining eight prop- erties.
Utilities Superintendent Darin Fischer recently re- signed leaving the City without a licensed op- erator for the water and wastewater systems. Ryan Hurst, the City’s previous Utilities Superintendent, has agreed to serve as a temporary designated licensed operator until Minden has a properly li- censed operator on staff. These licenses are required by the State of Nebraska.
be done at a later date. The council approved the Minden West Estates Phase II change order #3 for concrete side- walks and parking lot at Chautauqua Park to be complet- ed by Werner Construction in the amount of $68,784.
In other business the council: Approved May 15, 2023 minutes with corrections. Approved bills and claims. Ap- proved Police Department bills and claims.
Because Hurst is currently employed by the City of Wa- hoo, both Minden and Wahoo must approve a shared op- erators agreement.
Krings explained this is a regular occurrence across the state. The first part of this process is to sign the agree- ment. The second part is to create a plan, submit it to the state, and have it approved. The third piece will be a con- tract with Hurst outlining payment for his services. The council approved a shared
operators agreement be- tween the City of Wahoo and the City of Minden and authorized the City Administrator to enter into an agreement with Ryan Hurst as the City’s water and wastewater op- erators.
The sidewalks at Chau- tauqua Park were removed last fall in anticipation of the splash pad installa- tion. Estimated costs for the concrete, including sidewalks and parking lot, are over budget for the project. To reduce the overage, it was suggested the council remove the parking lot concrete from the project because it can
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.