Luke Poore and Gavin Blum from Kearney County Health Services attended the June 6 regular meeting of the Kearney County Board of Commissioners to present the hos- pital budget for FY 23/24.
Poore told the commissioners the KCHS Board of Trustees approved the FY 23/24 budget as presented during their May 31 meeting. The new fiscal year will begin July 1. Although Poore explained the hospital is set to finish this fiscal year strong, but they are looking at capital budget purchases over the next two years that will utilize County contributions if they are granted.
Blum provided the board with an overview of the projected revenue and expenses for the current fiscal year and next year. He explained KCHS requested a $400,000 tax asking from the County last year that was granted and they are asking for the same amount for the next fiscal year. The commissioners approved the hospital budget for FY 23/24 with the $400,000 budget request as presented.
County Attorney Melodie Bellamy presented an interlocal agreement for Central Nebraska Drug Court for consideration. The County last entered into an interlocal for Drug Court in 2018. The agreement Bellamy presented was an updated version of the previous agreement. The board approved the interlocal agreement which will not go into effect until all other parties included in the agreement approve it as well.
Building and Grounds Supervisor Craig Lupkes spoke to the board about dome re- pairs on the courthouse. After a closer look at the big dome, there is a lot more work than initially anticipated. Berggren Architects has suggested the dome needs to be dismantled, removed, and repaired. Lupkes asked the board how they would like to proceed.
With an estimated cost of over $1 million, the board discussed funding options for the project. As a government entity, the County can’t engage in fundraising, but there may be grant options available or other entities may be interested in contributing to towards the project. The board determined they will reach out to Minden City Administrator Michael Krings, SCEDD, and NACO for funding ideas. Lupkes will also ask Berggren Architects for an official cost estimate for the project.
In other business the board: Approved May 16, 2023 minutes. Approved bills and claims, payroll, and hospital taxes. Approved May 2023 County Clerk and Clerk of Dis- trict Court fee reports. Approved bonds for Wade Hartman, Lowell Drainage District and Andrew Stade, North Dry Creek Drainage District. Approved rescheduling July 4 regular board meeting to July 5, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Approved Empower document amendment. Approved Region 3 Budget Request for FY 23/24 of $17,659.61. Reviewed First Concord deductible buy down savings report. Approved Ace-Eaton Metals culvert contract.
The Kearney County Board of Equalization also met on June 6. The board approved minutes from the previous meeting and received no show cause hearing findings and order. County Assessor Jennifer Pittner presented four tax list corrections for the board’s consideration. The tax list corrections were approved as presented.
Pittner also asked the board to set protest hearing dates. Referees will be in Kear- ney County June 20-22 and return again July 10. The board approved a motion to set protest hearings on July 5, 2023 starting at 1:00 p.m. and July 18, 2023 starting at 1:00 p.m. with final decision to follow hearings on July 18, 2023.
