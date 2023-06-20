(HOLDREGE, Neb.) – The Central Ne- braska Public Power & Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District have begun developing the bylaws which will govern Platte River Public Power & Irriga- tion District. PRPPID will form when Cen- tral and Dawson PPD receive approval to consolidate from the Nebraska Power Review Board.
The bylaws committee is comprised of several directors, customers, the general managers and lawyers from both dis- tricts. The districts aim to assure PRPPID will continue to provide the same high level of service to surface irrigation and electrical customers.
“By actively engaging customers, in- cluding some who object to the merger, Central and Dawson PPD are demon- strating our commitment to addressing concerns and ensuring a fair and inclusive transition to the new company,” said Dan Muhlbach, Dawson PPD Board President.
The Central and Dawson PPD boards authorized a joint committee to develop and recommend the proposed bylaws. At the committee’s first meeting on May 25, they discussed the framework for the bylaws and issues including governance, management, finances and operations.
Participants reached a consensus on board votes required to act. Superma- jorities are required for issues related to rates, allocation of water, and use of
electric distribution revenue, irrigation delivery revenue, and generated power revenue within the new district. These approaches provide strong protection for irrigation customers concerned about water delivery and protect the interests of electric distribution customers.
Other areas of consensus were officer terms, meeting logistics, finances and ac- counting. The committee also discussed how the board will function, including the merits of a committee structure, which Central currently uses and Dawson PPD does not employ. The group found merit in utilizing a committee structure for specific areas, such as water services, land and recreation, and electric distri- bution. This approach enhances deliber- ation and utilizes the experience of direc- tors to benefit customers and PRPPID.
“Together, we’re invested in shaping the bylaws to reflect the districts’ dedi- cation to stakeholder participation,” said Dave Rowe, Central Board President. “Our goal is to create a well-governed entity that serves the interests of all involved.”
Central and Dawson PPD continue to work diligently with their customers, regulatory bodies, and other stakehold- ers as the merger process moves forward. The bylaws process is the latest example of the boards’ shared commitment of transparency, accountability and the long-term success of PRPPID.
