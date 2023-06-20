If you saw me during Dawg Days, I was likely a sweaty, hot mess of a person. I didn’t have to be there but I chose to help monitor the bounce houses and wrangle feral children on cotton candy sugar highs. I chose to stay after and help in the tear down process too.
Why would I want to do something like that when I knew I would get flack for not knowing what I’m doing, or not being from this town, and knowing full well I would look like a crispy lobster afterward? The reason is this generic quote that actually packs a power punch if you lean into it: Be the change you want to see in the world.
Revitalizing and improving our world starts right in our own backyard and for most of us, it includes our businesses and careers. Day in and day out we are invited in a variety of ways to be the change we want to see in the world: Wait your turn. Drive courteously. Don’t interrupt. Do unto others. Share your talents and ideas. Volunteer. These seemingly simple things are the backbone for change. When it comes to rural towns like Minden, creating change is simple: be the change, break tradition, involve your friends, talk about ideas, and get your hands dirty and get to work.
Sometimes change is hard. But who we are now is not who we were last year, last week, or even yesterday. Life never stands still and change is the very existence of nature. As much as it is inevitable, it’s not always easy to deal with or even welcome. It upsets us and leaves us reeling for what might happen next. For example, in a couple of months, our Minden community said good-bye to Minden Office Supply after 38 years in business. And now we are saying good-bye to Mason’s Supermarket after it was run for 50 years as a family owned business. These are people we know, people we do life with so what happens next?
But if we decide to change and pair it with an action oriented attitude, it could create a ripple effect and change our community one person or one business at a time if we gather a few like-minded people and take collective action. Rural living doesn’t get better by chance, it gets better by change. Use what you have, use what the world gives you and be the change right here, right now.
Heather Riggleman is a writer, author, and former award-winning journalist. She works for the Minden Chamber of Commerce as the Chamber Chick and believes whiskey, tacos, and Jesus can fix just about any situation.
