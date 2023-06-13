Holidays don't change much, but how we think about them does as we get older. That includes late spring's trio of Mother's Day, Memorial Day and Father's Day.
As a child, Mother's Day and Father's Day were times to make homemade cards. Memorial weekend was im- portant because swimming pools opened for the sum- mer.
I also associated that season with picnics on both sides of my family. The Seyler reunion was in Alma on Memorial Sunday and the Potter picnic was on June's fourth Sunday at the Holdrege park. My twin sister, Lisa, and I played with cousins and waited impatiently for Mom to decide that enough time had passed since din- ner so we could go swimming.
Decades later, those late spring holidays are more about the past than the present. Happy memories are tinged with loss. I visit many relatives, friends and even classmates at cemeteries instead of city parks.
My parents, especially Mom, lived to old age for their generation. She died in December 2016 at age 97 and had been a widow for more than 20 years.
Dad died at age 76 just after Father's Day in 1996. He had been ill with multiple myeloma for several years and spent his last few months at Christian Homes in Holdrege.
I last saw him several days before Father's Day. I pushed my farmer Dad in a wheelchair during a walk with Mom so he could check on cornfields next to the nursing home grounds. I gave him a card with a farm scene that featured a red
barn surrounded by hazy green and blue hills.
I then left to attend the National Federation of Press Women Conference in North Carolina, only to return early for his Wilcox funeral.
My parents' grave- stone is near ones for my brothers James and Glen at Freewater Cemetery southwest of Wilcox. Oth- er stones mark the resting places of three genera- tions of Potter grandpar- ents, plus aunts, uncles
and cousins.
Freewater and two other nearby cemeteries, St. John's
Lutheran south of town and the Wilcox Cemetery, also have the graves of friends, neighbors and other area people I've known all my life, such as teachers, school bus drivers, local business owners and churchgoers. I wish I had told them when they were alive that I ap- preciated them.
There also are gravestones with names I don't recog- nize, including settlers who died long gone before I was born. They would have interesting stories to tell. Sad ones, too.
The oldest sections of most Nebraska cemeteries have family sites with small headstones for children who likely died of smallpox, whooping cough or other terrible disease for which there were no vaccines or treatments in the 1800s and early 1900s.
As a professional journalist for 45 years, I can't explain why I didn't ask my closest relatives more about their lives. What more could Grandpa Potter, the only grand- parent to know Lisa and I as adults, have told me about himself and the stories handed down by his pioneer parents and grandparents?
I know my parents were teenagers during the Dust Bowl-Great Depression years and were married during World War II on Aug. 20, 1944, but I wish I had asked them for more in-depth stories about those times. Dit- to for my brothers who graduated from Wilcox High School in the 1960s during the Vietnam War and Civil Rights years.
What did they think about such issues as young adults? What were their hopes and dreams - realized or not - as children? Had those dreams changed by middle or old age?
If your parents and grandparents are still living, I urgeyou to ask them more about their lives and the times in which they've lived - while you can.
After decorating family graves at Freewater on Me- morial Weekend Saturday, I stopped briefly at the other two cemeteries and went to the Wilcox Cafe for dinner.
It's been a hangout for generations of Wilcox folks, especially high school kids who, like my siblings and me, lived miles from town and needed a place to go after school days ended and before evening activities began.
When Lisa and I were young enough to need super- vision in town and Glen was given that responsibility, he would take us to the cafe, buy us ice cream cones or some other treat and tell us to stay put. He then went to the back of the building, where the family that then owned the cafe lived, to see his classmate and best friend Dennis Fries.
I thought about those times when I ordered the ca- fe's May 27 daily special, tater tot casserole and green beans. It reminded me of a Wilcox school lunch menu item from the 1960s and early '70s. The yummy straw- berry-rhubarb pie for dessert was a lot like pies Mom baked when the rhubarb in her farm garden was ready to harvest.
Even though I haven't had a Wilcox address since I graduated from Kearney State College in December 1977, Memorial Saturday 2023 sure felt - and tasted - like home.
Lori Potter of Kearney is a Wilcox area native and co-owner of her family's farm. She has been a Nebraska newspaper journalist for 45 years, including as a free- lancer since March 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.