Bethany Home in Minden is preparing to host its Annual Fundraising Gala, Celebrat- ing 103 Years of Service to Minden and the surrounding communities. The Gala will feature Nebraska Volleyball head coach, John Cook, as the night’s gust speaker. The evening will begin with a plated dinner and light music followed by John Cook sharing a few words and concluding the night with a live auction.
The Gala will be held on Sunday, July 16th, 2023 from 4:30pm-8:00pm at the Minden Opera House. Tickets can be purchased for $50 at the Minden Opera House in advance of the Gala. For more information call Bethany Home at (308) 832-1594, information is also posted at bethnay-home.org/gala. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting May 22nd, 2023.
Bethany Home looks to continue the vision that began in 1920 of providing quality services to seniors well into the future. In the last few years alone, Bethany Home has gone through a complete renovation of their facility, added a state-of-the-art Memory Care Unit, and added Transitional Rehab rooms and Assisted Living rooms. What will the next few years, even 100 years look like for care in Minden and the surrounding communities? Help Bethany Home shape the future and vision of care for the next 100 years!
Bethany Home is a non-profit organization providing nursing care, assisted living, memory care and many other services to seniors in the community of Minden as well as many of the communities in the surrounding area.
