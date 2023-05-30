School is out and local libraries have prepared a variety of programming to engage patrons of all ages. This year’s Summer Reading theme is ‘All Together Now!’
Axtell Public Library will host Summer Reading events June 13th, 15th, 20th, 22nd, 27th, and 29th from 10-11 a.m. at the Community Building. Some of the planned activ- ities include Edgerton Science Center, Abundant Honey, and Start Over Rover.
While hunting up deals at City Wide Garage Sales, Minden residents are encouraged to stock up on good books at the annual Jensen Memorial Used Book Sale June 8-10 during regular library hours. The sale will include items inside and outside on the east side of the building (weather permitting) Attendees are asked to enter through the northeast entrance to access indoor sale items.
Mark your calendars today to watch a special performance by the Crane River The- ater on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at Chautauqua Park. All ages are welcome to watch the promotional performance of their Page-to-Stage program of ‘Spongebob: The Musical’. Children younger than 1st grade must be accompanied by a caregiver. In case of inclement weather the venue will be moved to Minden Opera House.
Jensen Memorial Library patrons can enjoy Music From Around The World with Da- vid Marsh Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. With over a dozen instruments and stories about each, David entertains with music from around the world. Audiences learn the role music has played in traditional cultures and the musical influences various cul- tures have had on one another in America. Children younger than 1st grade must be accompanied by a caregiver.
The Summer Reading Challenge is open now to readers of all ages at Jensen Memo- rial Library. Stop in to sign up and turn in challenge cards at the library throughout the summer for the chance to win prizes. While you’re there, pick up a bookmark contest entry form and design a bookmark for this year’s theme. Entries are due June 3 and voting for winners ends June 24.
Movie Mondays will be held throughout the summer. All ages are invited to cool off at the library Mondays starting at 1 p.m. for a movie and snack. Children younger than 1st grade must be accompanied by a caregiver.
Weekly youth classes will be held through June. Classes include a themed session with stories, games, activities, crafts, and more. PreK-K will be held on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m.. 1st-4th grade will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Thursdays
at 2 p.m.. 5th grade and up will be Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to attend only one session per week and registration is required.
For younger patrons, Jensen Memorial will host a Library Playdate Mondays at 10 a.m. Ages 0-5 years with a parent can enjoy various activities that encourage social- ization, problem solving, and creativity during the sessions.
All ages are invited to participate in Lego Club Fridays at 2 p.m. Themes will vary weekly. Children younger than 1st grade must be accompanied by a caregiver.
Gamers in 1st grade and up can participate in Gamer Afternoon Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Varying games and gaming systems will be used each week. Participants are en- couraged to bring their own devices. Registration is required.
Players of all ages can join in this summer’s Dungeons and Dragons quest Fridays at 10 a.m. D&D Club is recommended for ages 11 and up. Registration is required.
PreTeen Night is scheduled for July 7 from 6-8 p.m. for grades 4-6. The event will include activities, games, socializing, food and more. Teen Night will be held on June 16 and August 11 from 6-9 p.m. for grades 7-12. Registration is required for PreTeen and Teen Nights.
Jensen Memorial Library invites patrons to get crafty this summer with Kids Arts & Crafts on July 3 & 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. Come and go at your convenience during these fun craft sessions. More dates may be added. Children younger than 1st grade must be accompanied by a caregiver. Grown-up Craft Night for teens and adults will be held on June 26 and July 31 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Trivia Night is back June 22 and July 20. Details to come. Follow Jensen Memorial Library on Facebook for event updates.
The library will host Family Game Nights on July 11 & 25. All ages are welcome to enjoy an evening playing board and card games with your family and/or others. Bring your friends. Play games provided by the library or bring your own along to share.
Be sure to stop by the li- brary to learn more about the activities planned this summer.
