Minden High School will be represented at the 2023 FBLA National Leadership Con- ference June 27-30 in Atlanta, Georgia by five students in three events.
Addison Brown has qualified for the 2023 FBLA National Leadership Conference in the Introduction to Event Planning event. This event included an objective test as well as a case study in which Addison acted as the event manager for a fictitious event being put on by a panel of judges. Addison placed 2nd in this competition at the State Leadership Conference qualifying her for the National Leadership Conference.
Nathan Althouse has qualified for the 2023 FBLA National Leadership Conference in the Impromptu Speaking event. This event required Nathan to give a 4 minute speech about a preselected business topic with just 10 minutes of prep time and two note
cards. Nathan placed 6th in this competition at the State Leadership Confer- ence and trickled up into the Top 3 places qualify- ing him for the National Leadership Conference.
Levi Loseke, Riley Jen- sen, & Mattie Kamery have qualified for the 2023 FBLA National Lead- ership Conference in the Network Design event. This event included an objective test as well as a case study in which the team was asked to set up a network system that can handle large amounts of data, traffic, software programs, while remaining secure. The team placed 2nd at the State Leadership Conference qualifying them for the Na- tional Leadership Conference.
